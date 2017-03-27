William Charles Dukes, 70, of Jonesboro, GA passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017. He was born in Atlanta, GA on September 16, 1946 to the late Charles and Eldna Dukes. He proudly served his country as a United States Marine in Vietnam.

William was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Rabold in February, 2017; his brother, Mike Dukes in January, 2017; and his parents. He is survived by his former spouse, Bonnie Dukes; daughter, Kim D. Lawrence; son, Brian (Andrea)Dukes; grandchildren, Levi, Emily, and Ashton Dukes, and Addison Lawrence; brother, Tommy Dukes; and sister, Carol Moye.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville with Reverend Greg Mausz officiating. Military honors will immediately follow the service. The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the American Kidney Foundation, https://aakp.org/

Carl J. Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com

