William Keith Watson, 86, of Fayetteville, passed away on December 28, 2016. He was born January 24, 1930 in Dale County, Alabama, to the late Isom and Daisy Watson. Keith was a US Marine, a Mason, and a member at Christ’s Church at Whitewater. He was a carpenter and an avid fisherman. Keith worked at the airport since 1965, eventually retiring in 1995 from Federal Express. His family was his greatest love.

Keith is preceded in death by his parents, William and Daisy Watson and daughter, Cindy McDowell. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathryn Chancey Watson; daughters, Kathy (Don) Askew and Patsy (Nathan) Terry; son, Andy (Betty) Watson; son-in-law, John “Mac” McDowell; grandchildren, Chad (Kacie) Terry, Nicole (Eric) Blessitt, Brian Brownfield, Adam Brownfield, Scott (Nikki) Terry, and Kenny (Christy) Askew; and eleven great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 30, 2016, at 11:00 AM, at Christ’s Church at Whitewater, with Rev. Paul Leslie and Rev. Stephen Carpenter officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 11:00 AM (CST) at Memory Hill Cemetery, Dothan, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Parkinson’s Research, www.michaeljfox.org, or the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.

Carl J Mowell & Son Funeral Home, Fayetteville – www.mowellfuneralhome.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Comments

comments