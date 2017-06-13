Mr. William Thomas Tomlin, of Peachtree City, passed away June 10, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. Tom graduated from Fitzgerald High School in 1961 and then from the University of Georgia in 1965, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He then began a career in the mortgage banking industry. After retirement, Tom discovered a passion for golf and spent most days at the Braelinn Golf Club. Tom loved animals, his screened porch, C.F. Martin guitars, and the North Georgia Mountains, especially Lake Burton. He was a member of the PTC United Methodist Church. He touched us all with his love of family and friends, his spirit, humanity, and courage, and we will all miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Clarence and Magalu Rathbun Tomlin. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara “Babs” Smith Tomlin; his daughter and son-in-law, LeeAnne & Stephen Brown of Newnan; his son and daughter-in-law, William Jacob & Elizabeth Tomlin of Dallas, TX; granddaughter, Camilla Anne Brown and grandson, Charles William Tomlin, and a grandson due in September. He is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Connie & Jim Crenshaw of Augusta; sisters-in-law, Sharon Smith Moorman of Douglas and Frances Ricketson Smith of Jamestown, N.C. as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 30, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the PTC United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at a reception at the church following the service.

In Tom’s memory and in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, http://www.heart.org/HEARTORG, the American Diabetes Association, http://www.diabetes.org, or the Building Fund at the PTC United Methodist Church, http://www.ptcumc.org/give, or the charity of your choice.

