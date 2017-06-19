WWII Vet’s daughter writes emotional letter for hearing aid help

Deborah Slaton Ball has got a heart of gold. She is the daughter of Jesse Eugene Slaton, 93, of Tyrone, and she recently wrote a powerful and emotional letter to the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation to see if she could get her father approved for new hearing aids. She loves her father dearly, and there’s nothing she wouldn’t do for him, as only a daughter should.

The Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, donates hearing aids to those who are in need, and are unable to access them. Both individuals and organizations are eligible to receive assistance from the Foundation through direct nominations to Beltone or at one of its 1500 locations across North America. Jesse was the perfect fit.

“This Foundation gives us a new path to achieve this mission by helping deserving individuals and organizations in their communities enrich their quality of life,” states Trey Gorman, Director Of Georgia Operations of Beltone Audiology & Hearing Aid Centers.

Deborah’s letter tugged at heart strings.

“I am writing on behalf of my father, Jesse Eugene Slaton in support of his application to the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation for Hearing aids.

“Let me tell you a little bit about Daddy. Daddy will be 94 in June. He is a World War II veteran and served honorably in the Army (European Theater) from 1943-1946. He is proud of his service to our country and, as you know, there are very few members of the ‘greatest generation’ left.

“His wife passed away several years ago. He cared for her through her trials with Alzheimer’s and, with her passing, he now lives alone. He wants to maintain his independence for as long as he can, but his hearing impairment makes it difficult for him to communicate effectively with others.

“Daddy has worn his current Beltone hearing aids for years, and is in desperate need of new ones. However, he lives on a fixed income and cannot afford the financial burden of new hearing aids. Since his insurance will not cover new hearing aids, he has tried to ‘make do’ with his old hearing aids which have long ago been overtaken by new technology.

“I believe that his quality of life will greatly improve if he is able to hear more clearly and, as a result, communicate more effectively. He is very sharp mentally, very personable, and very witty. With new hearing aids, he would be able to continue to live independently and be able to conduct his business affairs for himself if he so desired.

“I hope you will give favorable consideration to Daddy. I am proud of his service to our country. I am proud of the man he is. And I am proud to call him Daddy.”

Miracles do happen, and, thanks to the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation and Beltone Audiology & Hearing Aid Centers, Jesse Eugene Slaton was approved instantly and was fit with his new hearing aids on JUNE 9 at the Beltone Audiology & Hearing Aid Center located at 227 Market Place Connector in Peachtree City.

Throughout its 77-year history, Beltone has helped enrich the quality of life for countless hearing impaired individuals in the United States and around the world. By combining new technologies and superior care, the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation will give many more people the opportunity to hear. For more information, visit www.beltone.com.

