Young rider takes inspiration from namesake in BMX movie

BMX riding isn’t as popular as it has been in recent decades, but don’t tell 6-year-old Tyrone native Cru Watson that.

While some kids his age are just getting the feel of a bike with training wheels, Watson is riding around along the streets popping wheelies and testing his limits.

“I like to do no hands and put one foot on the other,” Watson said.

Watson was inspired to ride BMX from a 1986 movie called Rad Racing, which his father Kyle Watson introduced to him. In fact, Cru is named after that movie’s main character, Cru Jones.

The movie, which Kyle admits was a flop in the box office, was a hit on VHS at Blockbuster, two things young people may not be familiar with. While the days of VHS are long gone, Cru is still enamored with the movie and the character who shares his name.

“He watches it and can quote everything on it,” Kyle said. “He’s as in love with it as I was.”

The movie came out when Kyle was 6. One month ago today was Cru’s sixth birthday, so Kyle surprised him with the same costume Cru Jones wore in the movie, exact from the design on the helmet to the letters on the sleeves.

“I’m surprised that he likes it. I was happy that he did,” Kyle said. “It was significant to me because that’s where his name came from.”

As Cru rides his bike around on a Wednesday afternoon, he sets it down briefly and kicks down the kickstand. A few moments later, he turns back around and gets back on his bike to ride again.

BMX may not be as popular as it used to be, it doesn’t stop Cru from teaching himself new tricks any chance he gets.

